Congress Seniors Kamal Nath and Scindia face-off,CM Kamal Nath responds to ‘threat’

Congress senior leader- Kamal Nath who is also the CM of Rajasthan today responded to a threat from his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia that he will hit the streets along with protestors if the state government were not keen in keeping its promises. Kamal Nath said today that he(Scindia) is free to act on his will and added that the manifesto is for 5 years not for 5 months.

Scindia is an open critique of the Kamal Nath government and has aimed many times at CM over the farm-loan waiver and crop loss surveys. Scindia is known to press the state government to fulfill its poll promises at the earliest.

On Thursday, Scindia told the guest teachers in the state that he would be their “shield and sword” if the promises in the party’s manifesto were not fulfilled. “I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government’s manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year since we have been in power, teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come and if not then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword,” said Scindia at an event in Kudila village of Tikamgarh district.

“If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you,” he added.