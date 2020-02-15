Latest NewsTechnology

Google again removes this spying app from Play Store

Feb 15, 2020, 02:10 pm IST
Google has removed the popular messaging app ToTok from Play Store once again. The removal comes amid claims that it is being used for spying by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government for mass surveillance for a second time.

The app was previously pulled from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store in December. ToTok was allegedly used by the country to track every conversation, movement, relationship, appointment, sound, and image of those who install it on their phones.

