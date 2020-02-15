India’s foreign Exchange reserve increases to all-time high

The data released by Reserve bank of India (RBI) has showed that the Foreign Exchange Reserve of the country has appreciated in the week ending February 7. The Forex reserve has rose to a all-time high of $.470 billion.

The official data showed that RBI’s reserves rose by $.1.70 billion in the last week. The overall foreign exchange reserve increased to $.473 billion from $.471.30 billion that was in the week ended in January 31.

The forex reserve of the country includes foreign currency assets (FCA0, gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDR) and India’s reserve position with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The FCA rose by $.1.93 billion to $.439.18 billion. But gold reserves declined by $.218 million to $. 28.77 billion. SDR also lowered by $.2 million to $.1.43 billion. India’s reserve position with IMF also lowered by $.16 million to $. 3.59 billion.