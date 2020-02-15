Minor girl commits suicide after family forced her to file fake rape case

A minor girl found hanging in her home in Meerut ,city of Uttar Pradesh on February 12.The spine chilling details revealed that the girl was asked to file a fake rape case against the 65-year-old man.While the family members claimed that the girl was raped by a local man on January 19, 2020.

According to the Meerut Police, a call was made to the local law enforcement department about the criminal case. After receiving the inputs, the police rushed the spot and found the girl hanging from a ceiling fan in her room, Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Ajay Sahani said.

Meanwhile, the man is yet to be arrested since the medical examination report conflicted with the claims of family.