Shoaib Akhtar picks Indian XI member who should never be dropped

Former number one pacer, Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar in his Youtube channel picked the Indian team member whom he considers as ‘street-smart and should never be ignored from the playing XI.

Lauding India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Akhtar said he was the one bright spot in India’s bowling unit in the three-match ODI series which New Zealand won 3-0, picked up 6 wickets in 2 ODIs.“(Ravindra) Jadeja contains, he gets wickets occasionally, Kuldeep (Yadav) didn’t perform well but (Yuzvendra) Chahal was good. He should never be benched. Chahal has some tricks which can confuse the batsmen. He is a complete leg-spinner. He dominates the batsmen, he is street smart,” said Shoaib Akhtar in his Youtube channel.

However, Kuldeep and Chahal haven’t featured together in an India XI in the shortest format since July 2018. India will challenge New Zealand in a two-match Test series starting from February 21.