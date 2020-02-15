Sophia ,the humanoid robot responds to marriage query

The humanoid robot Sophia, who participated in the Kaleidoscope event arranged in Swatantrata Bhawan at BHU Banaras, caught the attention of many.

In the event, the participants were allowed to ask their queries to Sophia who incidentally had her birthday yesterday. She was wearing a traditional yellow Banarasi Silk saree. During the event, Sophia’s response to a query from a participant left all laugh out loud. Sophia was asked if she would marry? The response to the query was quick with an imperative ‘No’.

However, Dr David Hanson creator of Sophia, believes that by 2029 android AI will match the intelligence of a one-year-old human. The scientist also believes that humanoids like Sophia will soon be given the same civil rights as humans by the year 2045, including marriage rights exacting humans.