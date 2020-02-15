The thrilling launch teaser of ‘ Kathanar’ starring jayasurya released: Watch it

The launching teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer’ was released by Jayasurya. The film is based on the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar. Jayasurya is portraying the role in the film. Kadamattathu Kathanar is an 8th century priest from Kerala who is believed to have possessed supernatural powers.

“A small step for a big leap… Here comes the Wizard of Kadamattam (Motion Poster)

Please bless us to complete this mega visual treat of Kerala’s one and only ‘Super Hero’ the Legendary Kathanar!”, Jayasurya wrote on Facebook sharing the launch teaser of the film.

The film will be made in 3D format in two parts. The film is directed by Rojin Thomas and is penned by R Ramanand. Vijay Babu of Friday Film House is bankrolling the film. Neil D Cunha is the director of cinematography and Rahul Subramanian is the music director.