Trailer of ‘Backpackers’ starring Kalidas jayaram released: Watch it here

‘Backpackers’ is the latest film directed by national award winning director Jayaraj. The trailer of the film has released on Friday. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the teaser through his official social media handle.

Kalidas jayaram plays the lead role in the film. The teaser gives a hint that kalidas Jayaram portrays the role of a terminally ill patient in the film.

Back Packers – Official Teaser All the best to Kalidas Jayaram, Jayaraj Sir and the entire team of Back Packers! Here is the official teaser! Prithviraj Sukumaran

Newcomer Karthika plays the female lead. Towards the end of the teaser, both Kalidas and Karthika are seen with shaven heads.

Jayaraj has scripted the film . Abhinandan Ramanujan is the cinematographer. Dr Suresh Kumar Muttath is presenting the film under the banner of Prakruthi Films.