Vijay Sethupathi to romance Nayanthara and Samantha

‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi will be join with South-Indian beauties Nayanthara and Samantha in his next film. The film has been officially confirmed by the makers of the film.

The film titled as ’Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. The film will be written and directed by Vignesh Shivan .

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi had earlier worked together previously in ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ directed by Vighnesh Shivan and ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’. Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha were part of ‘Super Deluxe’.

7 Screen Studios and the director’s own Rowdy Pictures will be jointly producing the film. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.