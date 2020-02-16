Actress Poonam Pandey files complaint against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra

Actress Poonam Pandey has alleged that Kundra and his associates have been illegally using content featuring her even after a contract between the two parties was terminated. Kundra and his associate Saurabh Kushwah have denied Pandey’s charge and even claimed that they have not received any notice.

It started when Pandey signed a deal with Kundra and his associates, called Armsprime Media. The company was handling The Poonam Pandey App. She claims that they have been using content meant for the app even after the contract to do so expired by over eight months.

Pandey alleged that Kundra has been using the content and minting money. The actress stated that over a period of six months she has been getting obscene calls.

“The company (Armsprime) was handling my app. I kept the contract small because I could see that there was some fraud happening. After a while, I terminated the contract. Now, I read in the news that these guys have terminated the contract. If they have terminated the contract, why have they been stealing my videos over the past eight months. I have been calling and messaging Raj, mailing him with the request to stop stealing my video. Now, I am getting threatening messages from Raj Kundra,” Poonam claimed.