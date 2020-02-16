Celebrities DHDH Latest NewsEntertainment DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

‘Kissing under Eiffel Tower’: Sonam Kapoor shares a ‘special’ picture with Anand Ahuja on Valentine’s Day: See pics

Feb 16, 2020, 12:07 am IST
Less than a minute

On Valentine’s Day, Bollywood actress  Sonam Kapoor has shared a romantic picture with her  husband Anand Ahuja. The picture shows the couple kissing under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the City of Love.

“Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions, I’ve never been happier my love”, she captioned the photo.

“Scandalousssss. Magical, but scandalous! Love you @sonamkapoor”, replied Anand Ahuja on comments section.   Sonam and Anand got married in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018.

 

