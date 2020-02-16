Shaheen Bagh protest rally to Shah’s residence pending for police approval

The march to Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence declared on Sunday by Shaheen Bagh protestors have not yet been approved by Delhi Police. Police authorities citing the reason that the rally has to pass through two districts have escalated the request for nod by Delhi police brass.

Police said they had asked the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to give the details of the delegation for its meeting with the Union home minister. In a written response to police, they said 4,000 to 5,000 demonstrators would be marching towards Shah’s residence. Shaheen Bagh protestors have been staging a dharna or sit-in protest demanding the withdrawal of CAA, NRC, and NPR for the past two months.