24 People killed in an attack by gunmen

At least 24 people including a church pastor lost their lives and 10 others were injured in an attack by gunmen in Burkina Faso. Three people were kidnapped by the unidentified attacker.

The attack took place in the Pansy town in Yagha province of the African country. The group of attackers consisting 20 people has separated men and women near a church in the town. They also set the church to fire. They also looted shops.

Burkina Faso is witnessing violence by extremist groups recently. In the last year around 1300 civilians were killed in the attacks by militant groups. Around 760,000 civilians were displaced internally due to the conflicts in the country.