Cop massacres family with AK-47, wife and in-laws dead

Kulwinder Singh, a head constable at Moga police station fired several rounds of ammunition on to his family killing his wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law. He also fired at his 10-year-old daughter with his service rifle- AK 47. All are dead except the 10-year-old child who is currently under treatment in a government hospital.

After committing the crime, Singh surrendered before the police, who arrested him. Police have also recovered his service rifle. He was serving in the anti-riot squad and the head of the tear gas unit of Moga police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh had a dispute with his wife and her family. Singh went to her wife’s house and opened fire at the family. The deceased had been identified as Rajwinder Kaur (wife), Jaskaran Singh (brother-in-law), Inderjit Kaur (sister-in-law) and Sukhwinder Kaur (mother-in-law), a police official said. Rajwinder Kaur was Kulwinder Singh’s second wife.