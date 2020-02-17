Four family members killed in house fire in MP

A couple and their two minor children were killed in a fire that broke out at their house in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa city in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident took place around 2.30 am when the family members were sleeping in their house when it engulfed in flames.

The neighbors spotted the incidence and called fire brigade on the spot.

When the police entered the house, all the four family members – identified as Raheesh Khatik (45), his wife Gudiya (40), their daughter Sejal (13) and son Sahil (11) – were found dead, the official said.

Initial investigation revealed that after the fire, an LPG cylinder in the victims’ house exploded, he said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.