India snubs UN Chief’s offer,iterates its firm stand

Affirming its cemented position on “no role or scope for third party mediation” on the Kashmir issue, India snubbed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered mediation-if India and Pakistan, both are willing.

Gutteres who is on a four-day visit to Islamabad for a meeting in Sustainable Development and climate change said important for India and Pakistan to de-escalate “militarily and verbally” and exercise “maximum restraint”.

. “I offered my good offices from the beginning. I am ready to help if both countries agree for mediation,” the UN chief said.”India’s position has not changed. Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be an integral part of India. The issue that needs to be addressed is that of vacation of the territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan. Further issues, if any, would be discussed bilaterally. There is no role or scope for third party mediation.”