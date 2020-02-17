Sensex points fall in the morning session

Sensex has slipped 65 points in opening session on Monday, primarily due to losses in banking and financial stocks amid rising concerns over coronavirus outbreak.

The 30-share barometer was trading 65 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 41,192.74. The gauge had lost over 200 points on Friday.

The NSE Nifty was trading down by 28 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 12,085.45.

ONGC lost the most in the Sensex pack, followed by M&M, SBI, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC L&T, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 1.16 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS emerged as the biggest gainer, followed by Infosys, NTPC Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel, rising up to 0.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures fell 0.23 per cent to USD 57.19 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 71.46 against the US dollar in morning session.