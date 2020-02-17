Udhav Thackeray credits Shivneri fort for his ascension as Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena leader and Maha CM Udhav Thackeray on the occasion commemorating 350 th birth anniversary of legendary Maratha General Tanhaji said his ascension to power as CM is wholly credited to blessings from Shivneri forest- the birthplace of Shivaji.

He was speaking at a function in Poladpur tehsil in neighboring Raigad district to dedicate the samadhi of the Maratha Emperor”s general Tanaji Malusare, whose exploits during the Battle of Sinhagad made him a revered figure in military folklore.

Udhav Thackeray, speaking at the function said he had taken the soil of Shivneri fort to Ayodhya during a visit and within one year the verdict on the Ram Temple there was delivered. He added that he became Maharashtra CM because of the blessings of Shivneri fort which works like a miracle.

Maha CM promised the full support of the state for the maintenance of all forts in the state and every citizen should be aware of the exploits of great men in history.