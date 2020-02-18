Former Trinamool Congress MP passes away

Actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 61 at a private hospital in Mumbai. Pal is survived by his wife Nandini Paul, who is a contestant in this year’s Bigg Boss Bangla, and their daughter Sohini, who is also an actor.

Pal, who had gone to Mumbai to visit his daughter, complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport during his return to Kolkata and was rushed to a hospital in Juhu but died around 4 am, family sources said.He had been suffering from heart ailments and been to hospitals several times for treatment during the past two years.