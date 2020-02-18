France Ski resorts at the brim of closure,Climate change is real for them

The famed Luchon Superbagnères at Pyrenez-Vous, France ventured to an extreme step for its visitors. The snow-covered ski resort is barren now with not enough snow to do skiing.

So the resort managers decided to fill the valley with snow. Helicopters carried more than 50 tonnes of snow for this purpose. Each trip of the chopper cost approximately 6 lakh Indian rupees. The county councilor Herev Punao said tourists from all over Europe come here to Luchon -Beginners resort for skiing. Further February-March is vacation time for schools and the resort opted not to disappoint the visitors.

Many Ski resorts across France are at the brink of closure as there is snow at valleys due to climate change.