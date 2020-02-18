Gold prices soar amid depreciation

Gold prices today rose to Rs 41,865 per 10 gram in the NCR amid the rupee depreciation, say sources.

The prices of gold closed at Rs 41, 626 per 10 gram in the previous session whereas silver rates jumped from Rs 296 to to Rs 47,584 per kg from Rs 47,288 per kg on Monday.

“Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi traded higher by Rs 239 with strong international prices and rupee depreciation. The spot rupee was trading around 23 paise weaker against the dollar for the day,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The Indian rupee declined by 10 paise to 71.42 against the US dollar in opening trade.