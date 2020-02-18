Hero MotoCorp launches Passion Pro, Glamour BS6 editions in India : Price and Features

Hero MotoCorp has launched Passion Pro, Glamour 2020 editions in India. The motorcycles now gets a BS6-compliant motor along with a handful of mechanical updates to improve the riding experience. It will arrive in two variants — drum and disc. These are priced at Rs 64,990 and Rs 67,190 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi),

Powering the Passion Pro BS6 is a brand new 113.2cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that is shared with the Splendor iSmart BS6. The engine makes 9.15PS and 9.79Nm in its latest avatar. The old 109.15cc carb engine made 0.37PS more power but it used to make 0.79Nm less. Hero claims that the engine is now 5 per cent more fuel efficient than before.

There are changes to the underpinnings of the new Passion Pro BS6. The wheelbase has gone up to 1270mm, a bump up of 25mm. Ground clearance is up by 15mm, now standing at 180mm. Also, suspension travel on the front telescopic fork has been increased by 15mm, now rated at 120mm.

The new Passion Pro gets the same Auto Sail technology as found on the newly launched Hero Glamor 125 BS6. It also gets Hero’s signature i3S stop-start tech and a semi-digital info cluster with real-time mileage indicator.