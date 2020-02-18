Indian captain Virat Kohli accomplishes yet another milestone on Instagram

Virat Kohli became the first Indian to reach a whopping 50 million followers on Instagram. Kohli, arguably the best batsman to have graced the cricket field, has established a massive fan following worldwide.The number-one ranked ODI and Test batsman, is also an active user of Instagram and is frequently seen sharing photos and videos with his fans.So far Kohli has registered 930 posts on the picture-sharing website. The comment sections of his posts too draw plenty of reactions. The swashbuckling batsman has also plenty of brand endorsements which he amplifies on his social media platforms.

In the list of Indians with most followers on Instagram, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra takes the second spot with 49.8 million followers while her contemporaries, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are in the third position and fourth position respectively with 44.1 and 43 million followers respectively.

Meanwhile, Kohli is leading the Indian team in New Zealand. After the T20Is and ODIs, the two teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series. The first Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and will get underway on February 21.