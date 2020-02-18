Maruti Suzuki launched ‘Ignis’: Know the features, price

On Tuesday, India’s popular vehicle brand Maruti Suzuki has launched its BS-6 compliant Ignis. The car has earlier unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. The Ignis is priced at ?4.83 lakh (ex showroom) for the Sigma variant.

The brand new Ignis has been styled with a new front grille with a U-shaped motif and skid plate, updated LED projector headlights, redesigned DRLs, eye-catching rear profile and rear spoilers and roof rails.

The cabin of the new Ignis now gets dual tone ivory interiors and new modern pattern for seat fabric. The 17.78cm SmartPlay studio makes its debut in the car as well. It supports NAV, voice commands and more.

The new Ignis comes with a BS6 compliant 1.2 litre VVT petrol engine. A five-speed manual transmission and AGS options are available as well.

The car is available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants with AGS transmission options available in all except Sigma. Ignis now also offers two customisation options – Acropolis and Scorcher. Two additional colour options are also available apart from the hues which were available thus far. The new colours are Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue. The dual-tone colour options are available on Zeta and Alpha variants and will cost ?13,000 over and above the price of the car.