Mysterious toxic gas kills 11 people

In Karachi in Pakistan, a mysterious toxic gas has killed 11 people and sickened many others. The people residing in the Keamari area in Karachi has been rushing to hospitals nearby with severe breathing problems from Sunday night. 9 Deaths took place in hospitals over the last two days.

As per authorities around 100 people are in hospitals under treatment. Around 250 people were discharged from the hospitals. People has informed that they suffered itching in eyes, stomachache, problems in breathing, tightness in the chest followed by dizziness and unconsciousness.

The source of the gas is still not clear. Meanwhile the police and heath authority officials suspect that a ship that was offloading soybean or similar substance in the port could be the probable cause of the gas.