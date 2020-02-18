New trojan virus to steal Users bank credentials out ,Beware of fake SMS

World renown anti-virus researchers at Kaspersky had identified a newer version of Ginp banking Trojan virus capable of stealing user credentials. The newer dangerous edition of the virus has the capacity to intercept and send SMS, perform window overlays and also involves a highly unconventional function to insert fake text messages into the Inbox of a regular SMS app.

The SMS’s are forwarded using big vendor names to bait the victims and ask them to re-enter account credentials to unlock blocked accounts. To assist victims to unlock their service they are instructed through SMS to open the application. After the app is open. the Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account. As a result, their payment details are handed over to cybercriminals.

Kaspersky products are proven to successfully detect and block the threat. To reduce the risk of being exposed to Ginp or other banking Trojans, Kaspersky experts recommend Only download apps from the official Google Play StorePay attention to what permissions apps request—make sure they are not asking access to unwanted apps and SMS.