Now, paan shops shut ahead of Trump’s visit

In another incidence of the preparations ahead of Trump’s visit, paan shops are also being removed and shut down in order to keep the walls clean.

Those chewing paan-masala and spitting on the roads and walls will have to think twice on February 24 as the Municipal Corporation does not want Trump to see such a thing while he is in the city.

In its mission to keep the city clean, the health department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation sealed three paan shops near the airport circle stating that if the seal is removed, legal actions will be taken.

I