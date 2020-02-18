DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Passenger plane caughts fire during takeoff: Watch video

Feb 18, 2020, 10:57 pm IST
A passenger plane caught fire  during its takeoff.   The engine of Bengaluru-Ahmedabad GoAir flight caught a “small” fire at the time of takeoff.  The right engine of GoAir flight G8 802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru is suspected to have suffered from a foreign object damage (FOD) while on take-off roll.

But all  passengers and crew are safe as the fire was doused  soon. The GoAir informed that no emergency evacuation was deemed necessary.

 

