Passenger plane caughts fire during takeoff: Watch video

A passenger plane caught fire during its takeoff. The engine of Bengaluru-Ahmedabad GoAir flight caught a “small” fire at the time of takeoff. The right engine of GoAir flight G8 802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru is suspected to have suffered from a foreign object damage (FOD) while on take-off roll.

But all passengers and crew are safe as the fire was doused soon. The GoAir informed that no emergency evacuation was deemed necessary.