Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 award

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday won the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award. Sachin being carried on their shoulders by his teammates including current skipper Virat Kohli after India’s historic win over Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final was nominated for the best sporting moment category. The moment was titled ‘Carried On the Shoulders of A Nation.’

Sachin’s moment of glory beat nineteen other contenders to claim the prestigious award. MS Dhoni-led India brought an end to a 28-year-long wait for the country’s second World Cup crown after they defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in a blockbuster final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011. Playing his sixth and final World Cup, Sachin’s dream of lifting the World Cup was fulfilled as the whole nation celebrated the triumph along with the legend.