T20I: Indian eves beat West Indies

In cricket, the Indian womens defeated West indies in a T20I warm-up match in Brisbane in Australia. The Indian eves beat the West indies by 2 runs.

After winning the toss, the Indian team opted to bat first. The Indian eves scored 107 runs by losing 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. For India Deepti Sharma scored 21 runs from 32 balls, Shikha Pandey 24 runs and Pooja Vastrakar scored 13.

In return the run chase of West Indies ended in 105 runs in the 20 overs by losing 7 wickets. Poonam Yadav picked three wickets fro India.

The ICC T20I world Cup will begin in Australia on Friday. India will face Australia on Friday at Sydney.

Brief score:

India women: 107 for 8 in 20 overs (Shikha Pandey 24; A Mohammed 2/16)

West Indies women: 105 for 7 in 20 overs (Lee-Ann Kirby 42; Poonam Yadav 3/20).