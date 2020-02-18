Top Bollywood actresses goes topless on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar: See pics

The ‘Celebrity Calendar 2020 ‘ by fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been released. The calendar was launched at a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. One of the top attraction of the star studded calendar is three of the Bollywood’s top actresses goes ‘topless’ in these calendars.

Among the actresses, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and Kiara Advani went topless for the shoot, and some of the pictures have set the internet on fire.

Other celebs who are featured in the annual calendar include Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan.