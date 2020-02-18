UK university confers Ratan Tata with doctorate

The 82-year-old Industrialist Ratan Tata has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Manchester for his contribution to philanthropy and innovation.

President and Vice-Chancellor Professor of the University, Dame Nancy Rothwell presented the award to Tata on her recent visit to India.”He is an example of big business, small enterprise, to researchers and developers, those who give and those who can give more. We believe that he will be an example to our students as they grow to become global citizens,” she said. Rothwell added that for Tata innovation and philanthropy are spokes of the same wheel.

Tata group is one of the largest conglomerates in the business world after the acquisition of major international brands such as Tetley, Daewoo, Corus, Jaguar, and Land Rover.