Xiaomi launches Mi outdoor bluetooth speaker with long battery life : Price and Features

Xiaomi has launched Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker and it costs Rs 1,399. As the name suggests, the speaker is meant for outdoor usage and hence, it gets features that make it more useful for those who want a compact speaker while exploring the outdoors. The speaker is available on Mi.com.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is compact and it comes in only a black colour variant. Since it’s meant to go outdoors, Xiaomi has given the speaker an IPX5 rating, which means the speaker can continue to work even after a few splashes of water or light rain. It also has a lanyard cable for tying it to bags or other stuff.

Xiaomi claims a battery life of up to 20 hours which is possible with a large 2000mAh battery. The speaker comes with a micro USB port for charging as well as an AUX port for connecting to other devices. The speaker gets Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The speaker has an output rating of 5W.

Xiaomi is looking to diversify this year with a new range of products for the Indian market and the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is the first glimpse of that, even though Xiaomi has been selling quite a lot of speakers since the last few years. Earlier in the year, Xiaomi said that it wants to go into the premium segments with the Mi brand while the Redmi brand will continue to come up with value-for-money devices.

Hence, Redmi recently launched a new series of power banks last week that introduced some premium features at a much lower price than the Mi powerbanks. Redmi also released an updated version of the Redmi 8A, known as the Redmi 8A Dual that got a new dual-camera setup at the back.