23 Militants killed in Kashmir in 2020

Dilbag Singh, the Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir has revealed that around 23 militants were gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir in this year. The DGP also revealed the militants were killed in 10 operations conducted by the security forces.

Out of the 10 operations, 2 were conducted in Jammu and the other 8 were conducted in Kashmir. 19 militants were gunned in Kashmir and 4 were neutralised in Jammu, said the DGP.

Earlier on Wednesday, the security forces has gunned down three militants in Tral. The forces has also recovered huge amount of arms and ammunitions from the militants. Security forces has identified on e militant killed as Jahangeer, a commander of hizbul Mujahideen. he was involved in 8 big terror attacks in the region.