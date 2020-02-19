Actress Deepika Padukone shares first look poster of ’83’ : Watch Here

Deepika Padukone’s first look for the much-awaited Kapil Dev biopic ’83, starring Ranveer Singh, is now out. In the picture, the Chhapaak actress is all smiles as she looks at her man Ranveer Singh. Dressed in black, the 34-year-old actress can be seen sporting a short hairdo, and we are in love with the look. Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 will reunite DeepVeer onscreen after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, where Deepika will be seen playing Ranveer aka Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

Sharing her look from ’83, Deepika Padukone wrote, “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own”. Take a look: