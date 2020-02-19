Authorities warns locals who harass Muslim students for not wearing burqa

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Kurja in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh has issued a warning to some of the locals who harass Muslim girls for not wearing burka while going to colleges. The SDM along with police officers reached the Sarai Murtaza colony and warned the local people who harassed the girls.

Earlier on February 17, the girls had lodged a complaint with the SDM.

” Some miscreants in Sarai Murtaza colony were harassing the girls and asking them to wear burqa. The girls told us that when their families had no problem in sending them college without a burqa, then how can these men raise questions?”, informed Isha Priya, the SDM.