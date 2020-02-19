CAA row: Thousands of Muslims walk to the streets

Thousands of Muslims walked to the streets in Chepauk to voice their opinion against CAA Bill.

The protest here was held under the banner of the Tamil Nadu Islamia Iyakkangal Matrum Arasiyal Katchigalin Koottamaippu, which is a federation of state Muslim outfits and political parties. Along with this supporters of DMK also joined the protest.

.The incidence come after Tamil Nadu CM blamed opposition for carrying out anti CAA protests. Meanwhile, as the demonstration was being held at Chepauk, Chief Minister K Palaniswami in the Assembly located inside the Secretariat a few kms away, announced welfare measures for the Muslim community, including pension hike for ‘Ulema’ (Islamic scholars).

Agitators were carrying placards against CAA, NRC and NPR, besides the Indian flag and raised slogans against the law.

Scores of Muslim women, many of them burqa-clad, joined the agitation here.