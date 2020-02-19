Controversial activist Teesta Setalvad give tuition to anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh: Video

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has accused that the controversial activist Teesta Setalvad has gave tuition to anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh. The BJP leader raised this allegation quoting a report by Times Now News.

Amit Malviya has shared a video on Twitter in which the activist who has been accused of misappropriation of Gujarat riot fund can be seen giving coaching to the protesters .

In the video Teesta Setalvad can be heard making statements like “when you are asked something, then you say these counter questions”.

Three interlocutors named Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran and Wajahat Habibullah appointed by the Supreme Court has met with the protesters on today.

Teesta Setalvad tutoring Shaheen Bagh protestors on what questions to ask the interlocutors, appointed by the Supreme Court… See how organic and spontaneous this movement is? pic.twitter.com/gsZCBS5l0t — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 19, 2020

#TeestaTutorsShaheen | EXPOSED: The latest video of @TeestaSetalvad tutoring the Shaheen Bagh dadis is not an old video as claimed by the Shaheen Bagh spokesperson. Watch: Navika Kumar takes us through the proof accessed #EXCLUSIVELY by TIMES NOW. pic.twitter.com/zmIntaYxSx — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 19, 2020