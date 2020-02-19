DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Controversial activist Teesta Setalvad give tuition to anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh: Video

Feb 19, 2020, 06:32 pm IST
BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has accused that the controversial activist Teesta Setalvad has gave tuition to anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh. The BJP leader raised this allegation quoting a report by Times Now News.

Amit Malviya has shared a video on Twitter in which the activist who has been accused of misappropriation of Gujarat riot fund can be seen giving coaching to the protesters .

In the video Teesta Setalvad can be heard making statements like “when you are asked something, then you say these counter questions”.

Three interlocutors named Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran and Wajahat Habibullah appointed by the Supreme Court has met with the protesters on today.

