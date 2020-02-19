India set to open World’s largest temple soon

Vedic Planetarium temple,World’s largest temple is all set to unveil the first-of-its-kind pujari floor, spread across one lakh square feet, as it moves one step closer to its target of completion by 2022.

Located in Mayapur in Nadia district of West Bengal, the Temple of Vedic Planetarium has multiple first-evers in the world. The entire temple is nothing less than a palace of modern times with the biggest chandeliers and state of the art technology to broadcast prayers and offerings live worldwide.Mayapur is the headquarter of ISKCON or International Society of Krishna Consciousness and is a part of the same but there are many features that make it unique.

The construction began a decade ago and more than two crore kilograms of cement have already been used in building the structure.It will have one lakh square feet of every floor and what makes it even more beautiful is the largest dome in the world.

Being made with an intention to spread the vedic culture and wisdom across the world through a scientific and authoritative presentation based on vedic knowledge, the 380-feet high temple has special Blue Bolivian Marble used to add the effect of western architecture to the Temple.

Sadabhuja Das, managing director of the Temple of Vedic Planetarium said, “This temple is the mixture of the East and the West. The marble has been imported from Vietnam. We also procured marble from India. The temple is unique because the pujari floor is 2.5 acres and the temple floor is 60 metres in diameter. The house of deities is unique as well. We are building 20 metre long vedic chandeliers.”

The massiveness of the temple is such that one floor will accommodate more 10,000 devotees at a time who can pray, sing and even dance in front of Lord Krishna to live up to the tradition of the ISKCON temple.