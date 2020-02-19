Interlocutors appointed for Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court had appointed interlocutors to bring in an agreement between the Shaheen Bagh protesters and the state. This move has been made to initiate talks with the protesters after the court suggested that the agitation should find an alternative place where no public area is blocked.

The protesters have been agitating against the Citizenship Bill since December.

Talking to reporters, the interlocutors, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, said they had come to Shaheen Bagh to listen to people who had assembled in large numbers.