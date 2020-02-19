Kunchacko Boban’s new film with is Joy titled as ‘Mohan Kumar Fans’

Kunchacko Boban will team up with director Jis Joy for his next film. The film is titled as ‘Mohan Kumar Fans’. The shooting of the film has finished and the film will be released on April.

The story of the film is penned by the National award winning writer duo of Bobby and Sanjay. Director Jis Joy has written the screenplay, dialogues and song lyrics.

The cast includes Sreenivasan, Mukesh, TG Ravi, Ramesh Pisharody, Srikanth Murali, Sethulakshmi and many others.

On the technical side cinematography is handled by Bahul Ramesh and songs composed by Prince George of ‘Vijay Superum Pournamiyum’. William Francis of ‘Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha’ fame is handling the background score.

Listin Stephen is producing the film under the banner of Magic Frames.