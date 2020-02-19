Ram Mandir Trust to hold its first meeting

Ram Mandir Trust will hold its first meeting today at Delhi residence of K Parasaran, the head. The meeting will be to discuss the construction of the temple at Ayodhya.

The Trust was constituted by the Narendra Modi government and is likely to meet finalise the date to start the construction.

Senior lawyer Parasaran has been named the head of the Trust and its other members include Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.