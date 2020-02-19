Samsung launches Galaxy A71 in India: Know the specifications and price

The South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has launched its brand new Samsung Galaxy A71 in India.

The new smartphone comes with a quad-camera set up with 64-megapixel main camera. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, Galaxy A71 will bring the benefits of Samsung’s signature Super AMOLED display. Samsung is also likely to bring some useful “Make for India” features in the Galaxy A71.

These consumer-centric features have been developed at Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru — the company’s biggest research and development facility outside South Korea – IANS reported.The South Korean tech giant had first introduced these features in Samsung Galaxy A51 earlier this year.

Galaxy A71 is likely to go on sale across retail stores and online platforms on February 24. The phone will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colours. The phone will be available in a single variant with 8 GB RAm and 128 GB storage will be priced at Rs.29,999.