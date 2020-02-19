Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. After four days losses the benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has rallied upwards.

The BSE Sensex has ended trading at 41,323 higher by 429 points or 1%. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 12,130.30 gaining by 1.15% or 138 points.

The to gainers in the market were Grasim Industries, Coal India, Zee Entertainment, HDFC, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Service, Bharati Airtel and Larsen & Toubro.

The overall market breadth was 1509 shares closed higher and 997 shares ended lower on the BSE.