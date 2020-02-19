Tamil Nadu CM supports CAA,says “opposition parties misleading the people of the nation”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asks opposition parties to show proof that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 has affected any minority community person.CM made the challenge in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in response to DMK MLA Mano Thangaraj, who wanted the legislative house to pass a resolution against CAA.

Pointing out that several states had passed resolutions against CAA, which provides for giving citizenship to persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Thangaraj charged the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government with submitting itself to the Centre.A combative EPS intervened, instead of the two other listed ministers, and said: “you have been saying this repeatedly and misleading the people of the nation. Who has been affected by this? Tell us? We will find a solution.”

“Point out and tell us which minority community person born in Tamil Nadu and living in Tamil Nadu has been affected. We will respond to it. Without doing that you (the opposition) are misleading the people, enacting a drama, spreading wrong information and have affected the peace in the state. Tell me, who has been affected. I will reply to that.”