Tamil super star Ajith Kumar injured in bike stunt

Ajith Kumar is popular for performing bike stunts for his movies but this time he met with an accident on the sets of Valimai in Chennai.

The sources say that when the makers were canning important scenes featuring Ajith riding a superbike a few days ago, unfortunately, he has a fall from the bike and suffered minor injuries.

Since the injury was minor, Ajith completed the shot without taking a break, according to a source. However, Thala Ajith recouped immediately and resumed the shooting for the film.

The next schedule of Ajith starrer Valimai will take place in Ramoji Film City from the first week of March.

It is being heard that the director H Vinoth has finalized a Telugu actor to play the main antagonist. Valimai is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor whereas it has the music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.