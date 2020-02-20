2 covid-19 passengers stranded in Cruise ship dies in Japan

Two passengers tested positive for coronavirus have died aboard the stranded ‘Diamond Princess’, the luxury Cruise liner who was denied entry into the Japanese port of Yokohama.

The death was confirmed by state news agency NHK(Nippon H?s? Ky?kai), and detailed the deceased as an 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman. The luxury cruise ship Diamond Princess, which is now docked outside the Yokohama port of Japan has confirmed recordings of at least 621 corona infections, with the passengers turning a hellish episode of a branded luxury cruise. The ship has a total of 3465 passengers on-board.

The US has extradited its citizens from the ship on Tuesday. Two Indians are also known to have trapped in the Diamond Princess. Thousands of passengers across the world are now stranded in various ports waiting for Covid-19 clearance.