9 Killed in Hookah bar shooting in Germany,Suspect found dead

9 people were killed in shootings in and outside two hookah bars in a southwestern German city late Wednesday.Hanou police had found the dead bodies of two suspected killers from their home on Thursday early morning.The details like ethnicity and nationality of the suspected killers are not released yet.

“there are currently no indications of further perpetrators.” Police did not give details of his possible motive or how he died.

As per local news DPA, shots were fired inside and in front of two hookah lounges.Four people were killed and at least one seriously hurt in central Hanau. At the second site, about two and a half kilometers away, five people were killed.

Hookah lounges are places where people gather to smoke flavored tobacco from Middle Eastern water pipes.