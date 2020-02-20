CEO seen dancing with employees in office,video goes viral : Watch Here

Video of Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with her employees has gone viral with everyone praising her for a happy workplace environment.

The undated video that emerged on social media, it shows CEO and Joint Managing Director of Welspun India dancing on the remixed version of the song Muqabla from the movie Street Dancer 3D. With her, the video also shows how other employees are encouraged to eventually join her and copy her steps while she happily finishes her routine. The 45-second video ends with all the employees applauding her performance.

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka was among the first to praise the Welspun CEO and mentioned such an environment is the “way to create a happy culture” at work. His tweet with the video has garnered about 161K views till now on Twitter.