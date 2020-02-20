Commodity Market: Gold price breaks record

In the bullion market the price of sovereign gold is skyrocketing. The price of sovereign gold was surged by Rs. 200 for a Pavan (8 gram). Sovereign gold is trading at a higher price of Rs.3860 per gram and for a Pavan it is Rs. 30,880.

Meanwhile, in the commodity market the price of precious metals has slipped down. The price of gold and silver has slipped down due to weak trend in the global market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures for April were slipped by Rs. 28, or 0.07%, to Rs. 41,558 per 10 gram. The gold futures for June fell by Rs.73, or 0.17%, to Rs.41,705 per 10 gram. In the international market gold was trading at $1,609.80 per ounce lower by 0.12%.